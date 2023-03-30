LFO Founding Member Brian 'Brizz' Gillis Dies At 47

LFO founding member, Brian "Brizz" Gillis has passed away at 47, making him the third member of the group to die.

The tragic news was revealed via the band’s Facebook page by band member Brad Fischetti. In the message for fans, Fischetti explained, “Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away.”

Fischetti went on to say that he did not have details as to the cause of Gillis’ death, but that “it wouldn’t be [his] place to share them if [he] did.” He added, “I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy. If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy. Today I honor my former bandmate and friend, Brizz. If you watched the LFO Story livestream or have seen the band and me play it live, you know what Brian meant to LFO. If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist.”

Read Brad's full statement below.