Popular Texas Brewery To Open First-Ever BBQ Restaurant
By Dani Medina
March 30, 2023
No, you're not dreaming and no, it's not an April Fools' Day joke. One of the most popular breweries in Texas is opening its first-ever BBQ restaurant.
Shiner announced on social media this week it would add a delicious addition to its historic brewery, K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. "Stop by and fill up on locally sourced brisket, pulled pork, sausage, and more from Pit Master Tommy Schuette," the company wrote on Facebook, adding that it would be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
K. Spoetzl BBQ Co. will host a grand opening party on April 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests in attendance can take advantage of free samples and giveaways.
"Guests can now enjoy brisket alongside their iconic Shiner Bock brew," the company said.
Get ready to pair your favorite beers with delicious meats at K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., the newest addition to our historic...Posted by Shiner Beer on Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Schuette was the proprietor of Shiner Barbecue Co., which has since closed its doors, the San Antonio Express-News reports. The name of the new BBQ joint pays homage to Shiner's first brewmaster and founder, Kosmos Spoetzl.
On the menu, you'll find Texas BBQ staples like brisket, chopped brisket, pulled pork, sandwiches and even a chopped brisket potato.
Shiner is located at 603 E. Brewery Street in Shiner, Texas.