Texas Man Uses Apple AirTag To Locate Stolen Truck, Kills Suspected Thief

A suspected truck thief was shot and killed after the owner used an Apple AirTag to track down his vehicle. The San Antonio Police Department received a report about a stolen truck around 1 p.m. on Wednesday (March 29).

After contacting the police, the owner used an Apple AirTag to track the location of their truck. They found it about 20 miles away in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Instead of waiting for the police, one of the owners got out and confronted the car thief. Details about the confrontation have not been confirmed, but it ended when the owner fatally shot the suspected thief.

The only person who fired shots was the owner of the truck. Investigators are working to determine if the suspected thief was armed. Authorities have not said whether the owner of the stolen truck will face charges.

SAPD Public Information Officer Nick Soliz urged others not to take the law into their own hands.

"I know it's frustrating to have your vehicle get stolen, but please don't take matters into your own hands like this," Soliz said. The "SAPD has plenty of resources to go into tracking down your vehicle."