National parks are among the most popular destinations in the country, from Yellowstone and Yosemite to Grand Canyon. That also means they often overshadow state parks, which offer as many unique experiences, beautiful landscapes, and outstanding sights.

Some tourism experts say state parks offer more amenities than national parks. Depending on which state you're in, you can even visit state parks for free.

If you're looking for an amazing state park to visit, look no further than Reader's Digest. The website found the most popular and beloved state park in every state.

According to writers, Florida's top pick is Honeymoon Island State Park! Here's why it was chosen:

"Like the most beautiful Florida beaches that locals don’t want you to know about, Honeymoon Island is one of the state’s best state parks that’s under the radar. The pristine shoreline is much less crowded than some of the more touristy destinations and there are plenty of nature activities from kayaking out to the Gulf to walking the 3.5 miles of pine-shaded trails."