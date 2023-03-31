53,000 Hoverboards Recalled Over Fire Risk After Two Deaths

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of 53,000 hoverboards because they pose a fire risk. The agency said that the owners of Jetson Electric Bikes' 42-volt Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards should stop using them immediately.

The recall comes after a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister were killed in a fire that may have originated with the hoverboard. While the cause of the fire has not been determined, investigators said that the fire's origin point appeared to be a 42-volt Jetson Rogue.

"The fire then spread from the room of origin to other portions of the house, resulting in the deaths of the two girls and smoke inhalation injuries to the girls' parents. The cause of the fire remains undetermined," the CPSC wrote.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using and charging the hoverboards. The agency stressed that the lithium-ion battery packs should not be disposed of in the trash.

"Because the hoverboard's lithium-ion battery must be handled differently than other batteries, consumers should not deposit the Rogue's battery in battery recycling boxes found at retailers or home improvement stores. Nor should consumers dispose of the Rogue's battery in the trash," the agency said. "Consumers should follow the procedures established by their municipal recycling center for disposal of recalled lithium-ion batteries."

Owners can go to ridejetson.com/rogue-recall to begin the process of applying for a full refund.