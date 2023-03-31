Chlöe Taps Missy Elliott, Future & More For Long-Awaited Album 'In Pieces'

By Tony M. Centeno

March 31, 2023

Chloe
Photo: Getty Images

Chlöe's debut album is finally here.

After keeping her fans on the tip of their toes for the past few months, the rising singer-actress dropped her first solo album In Pieces via Parkwood/Columbia Records on Friday, March 31. The project comes complete with 14 tracks including previously released singles "Pray It Away," "Body Do," and her recent collaboration with Chris Brown "How Does It Feel." It also features fresh joint efforts with Missy Elliott, who joins her on the bass-heavy "Told Ya," and Future, who hops on the guitar-based toxic ballad "Cheatback." For the official video, Chlöe recruited Joey Bada$$ as her love interest.

It's been a longtime coming for Chlöe. Since she decided to take a solo route for her debut LP, the Chloe x Halle singer has been preparing her fans for what's to come by dropping other infectious records that didn't appear on the project like "Have Mercy," "For The Night" featuring Latto and "Surprise." She first made waves as a solo artist following her spin on Capella Grey's "GYALIS" last year.

In addition to music, Chloe Bailey is also growing her acting résumé. She just delivered an eye-popping performance in Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ "Swarm" on Amazon Prime. Her sex scene with co-star Damson Idris sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and had plenty of fans clamoring about her decision to do the scene.

"Im an actress," Chloe recently told Big Boy's Neighborhood. "I was doing my job and I think people just gotta remember that I'm an adult and I'm an artist and nothing was seen that they haven't seen from me. You didn't see nipple, you didn't see there, nothing."

Check out the interview and stream her new album below.

