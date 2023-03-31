Chlöe Taps Missy Elliott, Future & More For Long-Awaited Album 'In Pieces'

It's been a longtime coming for Chlöe. Since she decided to take a solo route for her debut LP, the Chloe x Halle singer has been preparing her fans for what's to come by dropping other infectious records that didn't appear on the project like "Have Mercy," "For The Night" featuring Latto and "Surprise." She first made waves as a solo artist following her spin on Capella Grey's "GYALIS" last year.



In addition to music, Chloe Bailey is also growing her acting résumé. She just delivered an eye-popping performance in Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ "Swarm" on Amazon Prime. Her sex scene with co-star Damson Idris sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and had plenty of fans clamoring about her decision to do the scene.



"Im an actress," Chloe recently told Big Boy's Neighborhood. "I was doing my job and I think people just gotta remember that I'm an adult and I'm an artist and nothing was seen that they haven't seen from me. You didn't see nipple, you didn't see there, nothing."



Check out the interview and stream her new album below.