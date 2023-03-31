Donald Trump Facing Over 30 Counts Related To Business Fraud: Report

Former President Donald Trump is facing more than 30 charges related to business fraud, two sources close to the investigation told CNN.

On Thursday (March 30), a New York grand jury voted to indict Trump, marking the first time in history a former president has been criminally charged.

The indictment is currently under seal and is expected to be made public next week.

After news of the indictment broke, Trump posted a statement on Truth Social railing against the investigation.

"I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden," the former president said. "The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump is expected to be arraigned in New York next Tuesday. His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said that Trump will not take a plea deal and that he plans to file challenges to have the case dismissed.

"President Trump will not take a plea deal on this case. It's not gonna happen," Tacopina said in an interview on NBC's TODAY show. "There's no crime. I don't know if it's gonna make it to trial because we have substantial legal challenges."