Video From Yo Gotti's Restaurant Shows Brawl That Led To Shooting

The man in blue was in crutches before he handed them off to a woman and joined in on the fight. A security guard tried to break things up but the dispute just moved outside.



In the next scene, you can see one man is blurred out on the ground while the man in the blue hoodie points and shoots at another man. While we actually don't see the man get shot, we can see him laying on the ground afterward while the man in the blue limps out of the camera frame and eventually clears it. According to previous reports, one man died on the scene while another passed away after he was rushed to a nearby hospital. At least seven people were reportedly injured during the incident.



Police are still looking for the man who fired the deadly shots. Yo Gotti wasn't in the state when the shooting went down. He has not commented on the situation yet.