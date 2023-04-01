Dozens Of Tornadoes Leave At Least 11 Dead Across The Midwest, South

At least 11 people were killed after a series of severe storms spawned dozens of tornadoes across several states on Friday (March 31). Five people were killed in Arkansas as more than a dozen tornadoes were reported across the state.

One of the tornadoes caused extensive damage in Little Rock. The city's Mayor, Frank Scott, told CNN that the tornado impacted 2,100 residents as it tore through the city.

"Literally, in a matter of minutes, it went through the entire western portion of the city of Little Rock," Scott said. "It just came out of nowhere."

Another tornado decimated the small city of Wynne, which is about 100 miles from Little Rock.

Mayor Jennifer Hobbs told CNN the city was "basically cut in half by damage from east to west."

The storms also spawned tornadoes in Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Mississippi.

Illinois, where over 20 tornadoes were reported, the roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere collapsed during a concert, killing one person and injuring 28.

The storms also killed one person in Alabama and another in Mississippi.

Forecasters warned that more tornadoes could form on Saturday as the severe storms continue to roll across the South and Midwest.

"Environment will support both a conditional supercell environment as well as persistence/potential rejuvenation of the upstream fast-moving convective line. If a few supercells materialize, tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds would all be possible," the National Storm Prediction Center said.