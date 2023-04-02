Jelly Roll Begs God For A Favor In Powerful Performance With Gospel Choir

Jelly Roll brought down the house with powerful performance at the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin on Sunday (April 2).

A gospel choir set the tone of the performance before Jelly Roll even walked on stage, with their incredible voices ringing out as he finally made his way in front of the crowd for his reflective hit "Need A Favor," asking, "Who the hell am I to expect a savior if I only talk to God when I need a favor."

The performance built up in power as he continued to begs God to not let him lose his love, with smoke billowing out on stage as the chorus moved around Jelly Roll. Even the audience couldn't keep still, with several jumping up to their feet to sing and dance along, including Wynonna Judd. The performance ended in just the way you would expect, with a loud "Amen" and massive cheers from the crowd.