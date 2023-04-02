Jelly Roll Begs God For A Favor In Powerful Performance With Gospel Choir
By Sarah Tate
April 3, 2023
Jelly Roll brought down the house with powerful performance at the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin on Sunday (April 2).
A gospel choir set the tone of the performance before Jelly Roll even walked on stage, with their incredible voices ringing out as he finally made his way in front of the crowd for his reflective hit "Need A Favor," asking, "Who the hell am I to expect a savior if I only talk to God when I need a favor."
The performance built up in power as he continued to begs God to not let him lose his love, with smoke billowing out on stage as the chorus moved around Jelly Roll. Even the audience couldn't keep still, with several jumping up to their feet to sing and dance along, including Wynonna Judd. The performance ended in just the way you would expect, with a loud "Amen" and massive cheers from the crowd.
In addition to his electric performance, Jelly Roll was up for three awards throughout the night — Male Video of the Year, Breakthrough Male Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the year, all for his hit song "Son of a Sinner" — and all of which he took home.
Jelly Roll recently shared details about his upcoming album Whitsitt Chapel, his debut full-length album set to drop in June, calling it "therapeutic" and "hopeful."
“This album is about growth and gratitude happening in my life,” Jelly Roll said in a statement. “I wanted to create a project that felt hopeful. I believe the worst feeling a person can have is feeling hopeless or worthless. This is therapeutic music. Real music for real people with real problems.”
After the release of the album, named after the church he attended while growing up, he won't waste much time before hitting the road in July for his lengthy Backroad Baptism tour, which will include special guests on select dates like Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf and Josh Adam Meyers.