Alligator Body Slams, Gobbles Down Huge Python In Jaw-Dropping Video

A Florida woman caught the stunning moment of an alligator chowing down on a huge Burmese python for lunch. Katina Boychew told WOFL she filmed the incredible encounter while visiting the Everglades last week.

Footage posted to Facebook shows the alligator emerging from a marsh with his fresh catch hanging from its maw. The victorious reptile even body-slams his meal before going back to eating.

"This was the first time I saw a python and I’m glad it was dead LoL," Boychrew responded to a comment. "He’s doing his part in population control."

Burmese pythons are massive, invasive snakes notorious for decimating Florida's ecosystems by consuming native wildlife's prey and breeding frequently. The state hosts an annual event where hunters kill and capture the most pythons in an effort to curb this species' population.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, alligators are opportunistic feeders that prey on anything abundant and easily accessible. Adult gators are known to eat snakes, turtles, birds, and small mammals, but this one gator's catch was truly something.

Something like this has happened before, but it was the other way around. Last year, scientists revealed the last meal of a large Burmese python was a five-foot-long alligator.