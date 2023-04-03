Popular Washington City Ranked High Among America's Healthiest Cities

If you're considering a healthier lifestyle, where you live can also be a factor. Many aspects of a city can influence wellness, including access to nutritious foods, doctor's offices, parks, recreational opportunities, and more. Add in rising inflation and many Americans are finding it harder to stay healthy.

That's why WalletHub released a list of the top U.S. cities prioritizing their residents' well-being. The website states, "To determine which areas prioritize residents’ well-being, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities across 43 key indicators of good health. Our data set ranges from the cost of a medical visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated."

A popular city in Washington state broke into the Top 10: Seattle! Ranking at No. 2, the Emerald City got high marks in the "Food" category, which includes access to healthy food, amount of farmer's markets, how many residents are obese, and more.

Researchers crowned San Francisco as the healthiest city in the nation, while Brownsville, Texas was ranked at the bottom, making it the unhealthiest place in America.

Here are the Top 10 healthiest cities in the United States, according to WalletHub:

San Francisco, California Seattle, Washington Honolulu, Hawaii San Diego, California Salt Lake City, Utah Portland, Oregon Washington D.C. Minneapolis, Minnesota Denver, Colorado Irvine, California

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.