Summer Walker Announces Plans For Upcoming EP 'Clear 2: Soft Life'

“I just wanted to let you guys know that I have an EP dropping. May 19. Go to my website if you wanna pre-order it. It’s a little somethin’, somethin’ 'Clear.' Y’all ready for some new music?”



The OG edition featured four tracks: “Riot,” “Grave,” “Wasted” and “Settling.” There's no word on how many songs will appear on the project, but she previously said that she wants the sequel to be "a lot longer."



"The last one was like four songs," she explained last year. "This one — I want it to be a lot longer so I can really get that sound out. That’s my favorite type of sound. I make what I got to make for the radio, but I’m very excited for [Clear 2]. Hopefully, my budget will be permitted. [If not], we got to protest.”



Summer Walker's new EP will arrive two years after her last project Still Over It. Since then, she delivered her hit single "No Love" featuring SZA and a remix with Cardi B. She also knocked out other collaborations with The Weeknd, Ciara and Jacquees. Look out for Clear 2 arriving on May 19.