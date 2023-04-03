UConn Wins 2023 NCAA National Championship

The Connecticut Huskies are the 2023 NCAA men's basketball national champions.

The Huskies defeated the San Diego State Aztecs, 76-59, during the March Madness Tournament Final at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Monday (April 3) night.

Forward Adama Sanogo recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds and one assist and was named Most Outstanding Player for the game. Guard Tristen Newton led all scorers with 19 points, while also recording 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Huskies held a 36-24 lead at halftime, but were pressured midway through the second half, with the Aztecs cutting the deficit to single digits before Connecticut finished the game by outscoring San Diego State, 16-4, in the final five minutes.

Fifth-year head coach Dan Hurley is the third coach to lead the Huskies to a national champion, joining Jim Calhoun (1999, 2004, 2011) and Kevin Ollie (2014). Connecticut has also won four out of five of its national championships in the state of Texas, having previously won in Houston in 2011, as well as San Antonio in 2011 and Arlington in 2014.

UConn, who entered the 2022-23 season unranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, dominated throughout the 2023 NCAA March Madness Tournament with double-digit wins in all six of its postseason games, defeating Iona (87-63), Saint Mary's (70-55), Arkansas (88-65), Gonzaga (82-54) and Miami (72-59) en route to its national championship win.