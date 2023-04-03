WWE Hall Of Famer Buschwacker Butch Dead At 78

WWE Hall of Famer Bob 'Bushwhacker Butch' Miller, one half of the legendary New Zealand tag-team 'The Buschwackers' died Sunday (April 2) night at the age of 78 following his battle with a brief illness, his longtime tag-team partner of 50 years and cousin, Luke 'Buschwacker Luke' Williams, confirmed.

"Late last night, I lost my friend, brother and tag team partner of over 50 years with the passing of Bob "Butch" Miller. My heart goes out to his wife Helen, his lovely daughters Sharon and Kirsten and all of his grandchildren," Bushwhacker Luke wrote in a post shared on his Instagram account.

Miller had flown from New Zealand to the United States ahead of WrestleMania weekend last week and experienced a medical episode shortly after arriving in Los Angeles, PWInsider reported on Friday (March 31).