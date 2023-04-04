Hang Out With Isabel LaRosa In iHeartLand On Roblox

By Taylor Fields

April 4, 2023

Photo: Roblox

Isabel LaRosa is getting up close and personal with fans in the metaverse as she will be chatting it up in iHeartLand on Roblox.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, fans can enter to win a live text chat with Isabel in iHeartLand on Roblox at the Pink Carpet presented by NYX Professional Makeup on April 13th. Your avatar can snap selfies with her NPC (non player character) as you ask her questions in real time!

To enter, complete the the contest entry form, fill out the contact info, and enter your Roblox user name (you must be 18+ or older to enter).

Following a tour with Nessa Barrett, LaRosa recently released her new EP You Fear the God That Loves You, which showcases five songs, including "more than friends." But, prior to her newest music, the singer/songwriter went viral on TikTok with her song "Haunted," which in Isabel's words, was written "to create something that felt like it could be in the show Euphoria." From there, LaRosa began to write more songs with her brother, and tracks like "I'm Yours" (including its popular sped up version) have also gone viral.

If you're an Isabel LaRosa superfan, this is one opportunity you won't want to miss out on!

Isabel LaRosa
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.