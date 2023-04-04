Hang Out With Isabel LaRosa In iHeartLand On Roblox

Isabel LaRosa is getting up close and personal with fans in the metaverse as she will be chatting it up in iHeartLand on Roblox.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, fans can enter to win a live text chat with Isabel in iHeartLand on Roblox at the Pink Carpet presented by NYX Professional Makeup on April 13th. Your avatar can snap selfies with her NPC (non player character) as you ask her questions in real time!

To enter, complete the the contest entry form, fill out the contact info, and enter your Roblox user name (you must be 18+ or older to enter).

Following a tour with Nessa Barrett, LaRosa recently released her new EP You Fear the God That Loves You, which showcases five songs, including "more than friends." But, prior to her newest music, the singer/songwriter went viral on TikTok with her song "Haunted," which in Isabel's words, was written "to create something that felt like it could be in the show Euphoria." From there, LaRosa began to write more songs with her brother, and tracks like "I'm Yours" (including its popular sped up version) have also gone viral.

If you're an Isabel LaRosa superfan, this is one opportunity you won't want to miss out on!