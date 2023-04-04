Megan Thee Stallion Fan Arrested For Posing As A Cop To See Her Perform
By Tony M. Centeno
April 4, 2023
Megan Thee Stallion's fans are dedicated, but one man took things too far after he reportedly impersonated a cop in an attempt to see her show.
According to a report KHOU published on Saturday, April 1, a man named Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson was charged with impersonating a public servant after he dressed up like a police officer and attempted to sneak into the Final Four concert at Discovery Green Park in Houston to witness the "Plan B" rapper's recent performance. He was wearing a "Police K-9" vest when entered the sold-out show and claimed he was working security. However, officials at the door realized Stevenson didn't have a dog with him.
Stevenson was arrested around 8 p.m., which was right before she hit the stage. The die-hard fan, who actually works as a barber, was hit with a felony charge of impersonation.
“Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston, but this is still a felony case. You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue,” prosecutor Mathew Jackson said according to ABC13.
The 28-year-old reportedly conned the security in order to see Megan make her grand return to the stage for the first time since Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting her. She headlined the AT&T Block Party, which is a three-day event tied to the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.
"There's no place I'd rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston," Meg in a statement about the event. "The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can't wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I'm looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them."
Stevenson was released on a $15,000 bond.