There's nothing better than settling down in a nice restaurant with a hefty fork and knife to dig into a juicy, beautifully made steak. Except for maybe dessert. But let's back track for a bit. LoveFood compiled a list of the best steakhouse in every state and boy, this list does not disappoint.

"Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated," the food site said about its extensive list.

In Texas, the best steakhouse is Killen's Steakhouse in Pearland. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Led by Le Cordon Bleu-trained executive chef Ron Killen, Killen’s is an elegant place to relish perfectly cooked hand-cut steaks. From wet-aged USDA Prime beef to Snake River Farms Wagyu, the selection of steaks is almost overwhelming, with everything your heart (and stomach) might desire. The steaks are accompanied by a great selection of sides and excellent starters – we have our eye on the Korean barbecue-marinated Wagyu skewers.

