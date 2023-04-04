Vince McMahon Reclaimed WWE Creative Control: Report

Vince McMahon reportedly reclaimed creative control of WWE and was "heavily involved" with Monday's (April 3) live broadcast of RAW, multiple sources told PWInsider.com.

"Vince McMahon was personally and heavily involved with last night's episode of Monday Night Raw," PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson wrote on Tuesday (April 4).

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer also reported that McMahon "was running TV tonight."

“He's back. It's what it was. It will be what it was before. And if people think that was bad, it will be bad. And that's just the way it is," Meltzer said.

Sources told PWInsider.com that several late rewrites were ordered about 15-20 minutes prior to RAW's live broadcast, which was reportedly described as not "feeling" like changes expected to be made by McMahon's son-in-law, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, who took over as the head of creative following McMahon's retirement announcement last year. Levesque was reported to be on headsets at the beginning of the show, but McMahon was increasingly involved as the point person by its conclusion.

"Levesque will be head of creative and will be doing the busywork and all that stuff. Vince is going to have the final say in everything," Meltzer said.

McMahon was also "reported to be on headset producing a few times" during WrestleMania 39 over the weekend, but was not at the gorilla position and directly overseeing creative until RAW's taping, according to PWInsider.com. A source told PWInsider.com that the "place felt nuked" while described the feeling of McMahon potentially replacing Levesque as the head of creative moving forward, which seemed to be expected.

The report comes hours after McMahon claimed he would not be "in the weeds" of creative while appearing alongside Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel amid the company's purchase of WWE and announced merger of the sports entertainment brand with its other asset, Ultimate Fighting Championship.