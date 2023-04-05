Multiple Fatalities Reported After Tornado Tears Through Southern Missouri

Authorities in Missouri said that multiple people died and were injured after a tornado touched down early Wednesday (April 5) morning near the village of Glenallen in Bollinger County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said that troopers are "assisting multiple agencies with search and rescue efforts."

There is no word on the exact number of fatalities as rescue teams work to clear debris and look for survivors.

"This is an active search and rescue event," Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott told CNN.

The National Weather Service said that the storms could produce more tornadoes throughout the day.

"It's imperative that everyone in this region closely monitor the latest local forecasts and be prepared to take cover if warnings are issued, or seek higher ground in the event of flash flood warnings," the NWS said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol shared a photo on Twitter capturing the extent of the damage.

"Patrol is on the scene assisting multiple agencies with search and rescue efforts. Please avoid the area and give first responders room to operate. This picture was taken west of Marble Hill.