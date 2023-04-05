Multiple Fatalities Reported After Tornado Tears Through Southern Missouri

By Bill Galluccio

April 5, 2023

Missouri Tornado Damage
Photo: Missouri State Highway Patrol

Authorities in Missouri said that multiple people died and were injured after a tornado touched down early Wednesday (April 5) morning near the village of Glenallen in Bollinger County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said that troopers are "assisting multiple agencies with search and rescue efforts."

There is no word on the exact number of fatalities as rescue teams work to clear debris and look for survivors.

"This is an active search and rescue event," Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott told CNN.

The National Weather Service said that the storms could produce more tornadoes throughout the day.

"It's imperative that everyone in this region closely monitor the latest local forecasts and be prepared to take cover if warnings are issued, or seek higher ground in the event of flash flood warnings," the NWS said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol shared a photo on Twitter capturing the extent of the damage.

"Patrol is on the scene assisting multiple agencies with search and rescue efforts. Please avoid the area and give first responders room to operate. This picture was taken west of Marble Hill.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.