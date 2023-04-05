A South Florida woman is facing charges after admitting to stabbing her boyfriend multiple times over accusations of infidelity, WPLG reports. Orlane Mont Louis, a 24-year-old living in North Lauderdale, was arrested for attacking 42-year-old Alfred Cajar back in February, the Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed on Tuesday, April 4.

Deputies responded to a home near the 8100 block of Southwest Eighth Street on February 27 after getting several reports of a stabbing, an arrest affidavit reads. Cajar told authorities Mont Louis stabbed him multiple times and locked him out of the house so he couldn't call 911. He was able to call the police from a neighbor's house, reporters said.

BSO said Mont Louis confessed to injuring her boyfriend in a 911 call. When deputies arrived on the scene, she exited the residence only wearing a bedsheet and had blood on her hands, according to investigators. She was taken into custody while Cajar was taken to North Broward Medical Center.

The victim told deputies the incident happened after Mont Louis came home from a party around 3 a.m. The couple got into a verbal argument over cheating allegations, where Cajar went to bed to de-escalate the situation, detectives said.

Cajar recounted waking up from Mont Louis punching him in the back and head, continuing to strike him despite telling her to "leave the room," the affidavit said. That's when she pulled out a double-edged switchblade he purchased for her safety and stabbed him, deputies claim.

"I think she wanted to kill me,” Cajar reportedly told authorities. He suffered 12 stab wounds, which required staples and sutures, according to officials.

The victim informed deputies that Mont Louis is schizophrenic and doesn't take medication. He also suspects she took recreational drugs at the party due to her "questionable behavior" leading up to the stabbing, but that information hasn't been confirmed by authorities.

Mont Louis was charged with attempted murder and being held without bond.