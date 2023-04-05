Washington Dad Wanted For Taking His 4 Kids Against Court Orders
By Zuri Anderson
April 5, 2023
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Washington father accused of taking his four children across state lines and violating court orders, according to The Kitsap Sun.
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office suspects 37-year-old Joshua Susee, of Ollala, and his girlfriend took his kids to Oregon. The kids, who were reported missing over a month ago, are Archer, 10, Faylinn, 10, Ember, 6, and Hazel 3.
Court documents say Susee was supposed to return the kids to their mother, who was identified as Madison Belleau via KING 5, on March 2 but he never did.
"That's interfering with the custodial rights of the parent who actually has custody, which is their mother," KCSO spokesperson Kevin McCarty said. "It is believed he is possibly in the Oregon area, in a couple of different cities, but again, he hasn't been located."
While law enforcement doesn't believe the kids are in danger, Hazel needs daily heart medication and may be at risk for complications, according to the sheriff's office.
KCSO has obtained a warrant for the arrest of Joshua Susee in connection with custodial interference in the disappearance of his 4 children.— Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) April 4, 2023
The 37 yr old Susee is believed to have taken the kids, two age 10, a 6 year old and 3 year old, and left the state. Bail is $1 million pic.twitter.com/xuBbLT8LhC
Belleau said she has no idea where her children are, alleging Susee has a history of domestic violence. Reporters noted, however, that both parents have accused each other of child abuse in court records over the last few years.
The mother was granted a one-year protection order against Susee in 2019, according to The Kitsap Sun. The father sought a protection order on behalf of his children against Belleau in January this year, but his request was denied on March 2 due to insufficient evidence.
Kitsap County deputies noted in the January report that the mother was accused of assaulting one of the kids, but no charges have been filed "so far" by prosecutors or the state's Department of Social and Health Services.
“They are still not where they’re supposed to be,” McCarty said.
Authorities said Susee is facing first-degree custodial interference, a felony, and his bail is set at $1 million.
Anyone with information about Susee or the children's whereabouts is urged to call 911, KCSO (360-337-5736), or the Linn County Sheriff's Office (541-967-3950).