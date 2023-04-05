Washington Dad Wanted For Taking His 4 Kids Against Court Orders

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Washington father accused of taking his four children across state lines and violating court orders, according to The Kitsap Sun.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office suspects 37-year-old Joshua Susee, of Ollala, and his girlfriend took his kids to Oregon. The kids, who were reported missing over a month ago, are Archer, 10, Faylinn, 10, Ember, 6, and Hazel 3.

Court documents say Susee was supposed to return the kids to their mother, who was identified as Madison Belleau via KING 5, on March 2 but he never did.

"That's interfering with the custodial rights of the parent who actually has custody, which is their mother," KCSO spokesperson Kevin McCarty said. "It is believed he is possibly in the Oregon area, in a couple of different cities, but again, he hasn't been located."

While law enforcement doesn't believe the kids are in danger, Hazel needs daily heart medication and may be at risk for complications, according to the sheriff's office.