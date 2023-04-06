'Find My iPhone' App Glitch Keeps Leading Apple Users To Texas Home

A Texas homeowner said he's had nearly a dozen people knock on his door at random hours looking for their missing Apple products due to a 'Find My iPhone' app glitch.

Scott Shuster, whose lived in his Richmond home since 2018, said the issue has taken place every few months for the past few years, as captured on doorbell footage he shared with ABC13.

"I lost my cell phone, and I clicked Find My iPhone, and it says it was at this address," one person is heard saying in the video.

Many of the people have been visibly upset or frustrated with Shuster with the full belief that he's actually stolen their items and is lying, which included one person who threatened to call police.

"Well, the cops are on the way, so you may want to talk to me before they come here," the person said in the video footage.