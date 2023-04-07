Classified Documents With Intelligence On Ukraine Shared On Social Media

By Bill Galluccio

April 7, 2023

Folder marked Classified with spy camera and thumb drive
Photo: Getty Images

The Pentagon has launched an investigation after classified materials about Ukraine were leaked online. The documents contain information about American and NATO plans to bolster Ukrainian forces to prepare for an offensive attack on Russian forces, the New York Times reported.

They have been shared on Twitter and Telegram.

"We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter," said Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary.

According to CNNone of the documents is titled "US, Allied & Partner UAF Combat Power Build." A second document is titled "Russia/Ukraine Joint Staff J3/4/5 Daily Update (D+370)."

The released documents contain information about 12 combat brigades being assembled, including nine that are being trained and supplied by the United States and NATO. It also includes schedules indicating when the brigades will be ready for deployment.

While the files appear to be genuine, there is evidence they have been slightly doctored, possibly as part of a misinformation campaign by Russia.

"Whether these documents are authentic or not, people should take care with anything released by Russian sources," Michael Kofman, the director of Russian studies at CNA, a research institute in Arlington, Virginia, told the Times.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, blamed Russia for the leak and said that the documents have "nothing to do with Ukraine's real plans."

