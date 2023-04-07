NF's New Single 'HAPPY' Takes Listeners On A Relatable Emotional Journey
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 7, 2023
NF has dropped his new album HOPE and to celebrate, he also shared a new single called "HAPPY" and its accompanying music video. The Michigan rapper's new song title is a bit misleading as the track features him wondering if he's capable of being happy. He opens the song with a vulnerable prayer:
"Dear God, please/ Hear me out, I know it's been a couple years/ Since I've reached/ Out and said hello, I bet you're wondering/ Why I keep/ Obsessing on and stressing all the little things/ When I should be/ Living life and soaking up the memories/ I know I've been selfish, I have no excuse to give you, it's true/ Hanging by a thread's how I live/ I don't know why, but I feel more comfortable."
As he continues to reflect on his past trauma and negative thoughts, NF sings in the chorus, "The truth is I need help, but I just can't imagine/ Who I'd be if I was happy." If the Youtube comments on the music video are any indication, NF's vulnerability on the track pays off and the lyrics are reminding people that they're not alone in their mental health issues.
In addition to the new album and single, NF recently announced he will be taking the album on tour. The HOPE Tour will see NF travel across the US and Canada with support from Cordae before heading to Europe in September. Tickets are on sale now! Check out the dates below:
- Wed Jul 12 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center *
- Fri Jul 14 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
- Sat Jul 15 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
- Sun Jul 16 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Tue Jul 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
- Thu Jul 20 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
- Fri Jul 21 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena
- Sat Jul 22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Liacouras Center
- Mon Jul 24 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Tue Jul 25 — Huntsville, AL — Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
- Wed Jul 26 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
- Fri Jul 28 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena (no Cordae)
- Sat Jul 29 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena
- Mon Jul 31 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena
- Tue Aug 01 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
- Wed Aug 02 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
- Fri Aug 04 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
- Sat Aug 05 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
- Sun Aug 06 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Tue Aug 08 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Wed Aug 09 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
- Fri Aug 11 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena *
- Sat Aug 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Wed Aug 23 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Fri Aug 25 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
- Sat Aug 26 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
- Sun Aug 27 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
- Tue Aug 29 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
- Fri Sep 01 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Sep 02 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
- Sun Sep 03 — Laval, QC — Place Bell