NF's New Single 'HAPPY' Takes Listeners On A Relatable Emotional Journey

As he continues to reflect on his past trauma and negative thoughts, NF sings in the chorus, "The truth is I need help, but I just can't imagine/ Who I'd be if I was happy." If the Youtube comments on the music video are any indication, NF's vulnerability on the track pays off and the lyrics are reminding people that they're not alone in their mental health issues.

In addition to the new album and single, NF recently announced he will be taking the album on tour. The HOPE Tour will see NF travel across the US and Canada with support from Cordae before heading to Europe in September. Tickets are on sale now! Check out the dates below: