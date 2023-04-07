Paul Cattermole, S Club 7 Star, Dead At 46

Paul Cattermole, a member of English pop group S Club 7, has died. He was 46 years old.

Cattermole's family and band confirmed his sudden passing in a statement on Friday (April 7), per BBC. It is unclear what cause his death on Thursday, but there are reportedly no suspicious circumstances.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole," the statement read.

S Club 7 shared an emotional post on Twitter announcing the devastating news of one of their member's passing, alongside a throwback photo of Cattermole.