Paul Cattermole, S Club 7 Star, Dead At 46
By Sarah Tate
April 7, 2023
Paul Cattermole, a member of English pop group S Club 7, has died. He was 46 years old.
Cattermole's family and band confirmed his sudden passing in a statement on Friday (April 7), per BBC. It is unclear what cause his death on Thursday, but there are reportedly no suspicious circumstances.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole," the statement read.
S Club 7 shared an emotional post on Twitter announcing the devastating news of one of their member's passing, alongside a throwback photo of Cattermole.
We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFpkjU62aD— S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023
"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," the band wrote, adding, "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."
S Club 7 shot to fame in the late 1990s and were a huge success in the early 2000s, becoming one of the biggest pop groups around. Cattermole left the band in 2002, but the group reunited with all seven members in 2014. Cattermole's death comes months after the group announced in February they were going on a reunion tour in the UK and Ireland later this year.