Father Fleeing Car Crash Allegedly Tossed 2-Year-Old Son Into Brook

Authorities in Massachusetts arrested a 35-year-old man from Vermont after he allegedly tossed his two-year-old son into a brook while fleeing from a car accident.

Massachusetts State Police troopers received a call about a crash in Clarksburg around 2 a.m. on Saturday (April 8) morning. When officers arrived, they discovered that the boy was missing and began searching for him.

They found him nearby in the Hudson Brook and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers found the boy's father, who was not identified, nearby and took him into custody. Investigators determined that the man dropped the boy in the water as he fled on foot from the scene of the crash.

He was charged with operating under the influence. Additional charges related to the death of his son are expected.