Florida Teacher Accused Of Organizing Fights Between Students During Class

A middle school teacher from Tallahassee, Florida, is accused of organizing fights in her classroom. According to court documents obtained by WCTV, 23-year-old Angel Footman is facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after investigators viewed videos of the fights, which occurred on March 23 and 24.

Prosecutors said that several sixth-grade girls at Griffin Middle School told police that they were involved in fights in Footman's classroom and were invited back to fight at a later date.

Investigators viewed videos that appeared to show Footman sitting behind her desk during the fights. She even set rules for the 30-second bouts, telling students, "no screaming, no yelling, no phones." In one video, she can be heard telling the students to "stop pulling hair."

While Footman denied organizing the fights, she did admit that she failed to stop the fights or report them to administrators at the school.

The school district has not responded to the report.