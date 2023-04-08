Police Remove First-Class Passenger From Flight For Throwing Temper Tantrum

By Bill Galluccio

April 8, 2023

Airliner Business Class Cabin
Photo: Getty Images

A first-class passenger on an American Airlines flight broke down in tears as police forcefully removed him from a flight. According to air travel blog View from the Wingthe unidentified passenger reportedly asked for a drink while the flight was boarding but was denied by the flight attendant.

The passenger then lost his temper and demanded to be served a drink. The situation escalated, and the pilot ordered the man to get off the plane. When he refused, the police were called.

A since-removed video on TikTok captured the interaction between the unidentified passenger and the police. While the man argued with the officers, other passengers could be heard begging him to leave the plane. At one point, the man pulls out his phone to record the incident, but the officers take it away from him.

Eventually, the officers dragged the man from his seat and escorted him off the plane as he burst into tears. The person recording follows the officers as they detain the unruly passenger on the jet bridge.

American Airlines did not comment on the incident. It is unclear if the man was charged with a crime.

You can watch the five-and-a-half-minute video on the PublicFreakout subreddit.

