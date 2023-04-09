Jon Rahm Wins 2023 Masters Tournament

By Jason Hall

April 9, 2023

The Masters - Final Round
Photo: Getty Images

Spain's Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters championship, finishing 12-under for the tournament after shooting 3-under during the final round on Sunday (April 9).

Rahm, 28, entered the day trailing Brooks Koepka (-11) by two strokes. Koepka shot 3-over to finish tied for second with three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson at 8-under. The Spaniard won at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time, with his fourth-place finish at the 2018 Masters serving as his previous best finish.

Rahm had four birdies and one bogey to finish with a total of 69 on Sunday to win his second major title, having previously won the 2021 U.S. Open. The 28-year-old averaged 61% for par and 26% for birdies throughout the four-day tournament.

Rahm is expected to move up from No. 3 to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings, replacing current top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who won the 2022 Master tournament, ESPN reports. Sunday's green jacket ceremony will mark the first time the current No 1 golfer will put the green jacket on the player surpassing him.

Scheffler finished tied for 10th at 4-under, shooting 3-under on Sunday with five birdies and two bogeys for a total of 70 for the final round.

Former Masters champion Jordan Spieth make a final-round push with nine birdies to finish tied for fourth at 7-under.

