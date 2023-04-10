Chlöe To Take Over iHeartLand On Roblox & In Fortnite

Chlöe Bailey recently released her debut album, In Pieces, and is getting ready to celebrate in a unique way: with a special show in the metaverse in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox.

In Pieces showcases 14 new songs, including previously-released tracks like "Pray It Away," "How Does It Feel," the title track "In Pieces" and "Cheatback." The project also includes guest appearances from artists including Future, Missy Elliott and Chris Brown. After officially releasing In Pieces, in a message on social media, Chlöe explained of her new album, "I found the power in my pain. From my heart to yours."

During her exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show, Chlöe will perform her new music, as well as open up about the album and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Shay Diddy. Fans can experience iHeartRadio LIVE with Chlöe in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Friday, April 21st at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

After catching the show in iHeartLand on Roblox, stick around for some exclusive Chlöe content, and snap a selfie with her NPC (non-player character) on the iHeartLand Pink Carpet presented by NYX Professional Makeup.

And if you're in Fortnite, keep the party going with Jake from State Farm as he closes out the show from State Farm Park, inviting payers to check out iHeartLand's mini games. Don't forget to show off your best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor, and take on a game of "How Fan Are You?" to test out your Chlöe knowledge for a chance to win gold.