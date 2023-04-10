Five-Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed On California Freeway

A five-year-old girl was fatally shot on a freeway in California over the weekend. Authorities said that the girl was in the backseat of her family's car on the way to a birthday dinner when shots rang out on Interstate 880 in Fremont.

The girl was struck by the gunfire and rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Later that night, Officer Caposio, with the Santa Cruz Police Department, spotted a vehicle possibly connected to that shooting and a second one that was reported in the same area.

Officer Caposio radioed for backup and began to chase the vehicle. The driver fled, and somebody tossed a firearm from the car. Eventually, officers stopped the vehicle and arrested three people, who were turned over to the Fremont Police Department.

Investigators recovered the firearm, which was then turned over to the Fremont Police Department as part of their investigations into the earlier shootings.