Lil Baby Announces 'It's Only Us' Tour With GloRilla, The Kid Laroi & More

The "It's Only Us" Tour is set to begin in May with his appearance at Metro Metro Festival in Montreal. Following his set at Governor's Ball in New York City in June, Baby and his all-star crew will hit up 32 arenas in other major cities from Houston to New Orleans. Baby's tour will wrap up at FLA Arena in Fort Lauderdale on September 22. Tickets are set to go on sale on April 13 at 10 a.m.



This will be Lil Baby's latest string of shows since he traveled the country alongside Chris Brown for their One of Them Ones Tour last year. It also comes just months after Baby delivered his third studio album It's Only Me. The 23-track project features contributions from Young Thug, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Jeremih, Pooh Shiesty and more.



See all of the upcoming dates for Lil Baby's "It's Only Us" Tour below