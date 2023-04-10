Lil Baby Announces 'It's Only Us' Tour With GloRilla, The Kid Laroi & More
By Tony M. Centeno
April 10, 2023
Lil Baby is hitting the road and he's bringing a squad of his famous friends with him.
On Monday, April 10, the Quality Control rapper took to social media to announce the dates for his upcoming "It's Only Us" Tour. In his promo video, you can see Baby lounging on a floatie in his pool as he FaceTimes all the artists who are set to join him on his new tour including GloRilla, her best friend Gloss Up, The Kid LAROI, Rylo Rodriguez and rising star Hunxho. In his caption, Baby also noted that he's got new music on the way.
The "It's Only Us" Tour is set to begin in May with his appearance at Metro Metro Festival in Montreal. Following his set at Governor's Ball in New York City in June, Baby and his all-star crew will hit up 32 arenas in other major cities from Houston to New Orleans. Baby's tour will wrap up at FLA Arena in Fort Lauderdale on September 22. Tickets are set to go on sale on April 13 at 10 a.m.
This will be Lil Baby's latest string of shows since he traveled the country alongside Chris Brown for their One of Them Ones Tour last year. It also comes just months after Baby delivered his third studio album It's Only Me. The 23-track project features contributions from Young Thug, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Jeremih, Pooh Shiesty and more.
See all of the upcoming dates for Lil Baby's "It's Only Us" Tour below
May 19 - Metro Metro Festival - Montreal
Jun 10 - Governors Ball Music Festival - New York, NY
Jul 26 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX
Jul 28 - Moody Center - Austin, TX
Jul 29 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
Aug 1 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ
Aug 2 - Pechanga Arena^* - San Diego, CA
Aug 4 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV
Aug 5 - Crypto.com Arena^* - Los Angeles, CA
Aug 6 - Oakland Arena - Oakland, CA
Aug 9 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA
Aug 12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA
Aug 14 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 15 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO
Aug 17 - Enterprise Center^ - St. Louis, MO
Aug 18 - Fiserv Forum^ - Milwaukee, WI
Aug 19 - Target Center^ - Minneapolis, MN
Aug 23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
Aug 24 - United Center - Chicago, IL
Aug 26 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH
Aug 31 - Capital One Arena - Washington, D.C.
Sep 2 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
Sep 3 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD
Sep 5 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 6 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
Sep 7 - FedExForum* - Memphis, TN
Sep 8 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY
Sep 9 - Bridgestone Arena* - Nashville, TN
Sep 11 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
Sep 12 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
Sep 15 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
Sep 16 - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL
Sep 19 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA
Sep 22 - FLA Live Arena - Ft. Lauderdale, FL
^No The Kid Laroi
*No Glorilla