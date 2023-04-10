Louisville Bank Shooter Identified As Ex-Employee, Was Armed With A Rifle

Authorities in Kentucky identified the person responsible for killing at least four people in a shooting at Old National Bank in Lousiville as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon. He was a former employee at the bank.

The victims were identified as Josh Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 57, Tommy Elliott, 63, and Jim Tutt, 64.

"Today is a day that is heartbreaking for our city, for all of us, especially for the people in that office at Old National Bank and their loved ones," Mayor Craig Greenberg said during a press briefing.

Nine people were rushed to the hospital following the shooting, including two Louisville police officers. Two victims, including one of the officers, are in critical condition.

Louisville Metro Police Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said that one of the officers was shot in the head and underwent emergency brain surgery.

He is in critical but stable condition," she said.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Sturgeon interned for three summers at the bank before he was hired full-time in June 2021.

Sturgeon was armed with a rifle and was shot and killed by police.

"When we talk about praying, I hope people will," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. "For those that we are hoping can make it through the surgeries that they are going through, and we got to do what we have done these last three years after everything, we got to wrap our arms around these families. And everybody who needs it, don't be afraid to get some help."

Gwinn-Villaroel said that Sturgeon was live streaming the shooting and that investigators have recovered the footage from Instagram.

Sources connected to the investigation told CNN's John Miller that Sturgeon was notified by the bank that he was being fired. He also left his parents and friends a note about his plan to go on a shooting rampage.