Missing Woman Found Alive In Submerged Jeep

By Bill Galluccio

April 10, 2023

Rescue workers pull a woman from a submerged Jeep
Photo: Marion County Sheriff Office

Rescuers in Texas saved a missing woman who was trapped in a Jeep that was partially submerged in a lake. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that they received a 911 call from a fisherman who saw a submerged Jeep about 40 feet away from a boat dock on the Lake o' the Pines.

A salvage crew was dispatched and began preparation to pull the Jeep out of the water. As they were working, they noticed that somebody inside the vehicle was moving. With the help of the fisherman and deputies, they pulled the woman from the submerged Jeep.

Paramedics provided treatment at the scene and then took her to the hospital. Officials did not give an update on her condition.

The sheriff's office said that investigators learned that the woman was reported missing by the Longview Texas Police Department. Longview is about 40 miles from where the woman was discovered.

Authorities did not identify the woman or say how long she has been missing.

