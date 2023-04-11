Man Exonerated Of Murder Now Faces Another Murder Charge

A Texas man who was previously exonerated while serving a life sentence for murder is once again facing a murder charge two years later.

Lydell Grant, 46, was arrested last Friday (April 7) in connection with a deadly road rage incident in which he's accused of shooting Edwin Arevalo, 33, several times following a minor car crash, KHOU reports.

Video surveillance footage showed a man and woman getting into a white Lexus, which then runs a stop sign on Hiram Clarke Road near Highway 90 before striking a Toyota, which had the right of way at the time of the collision. The Lexus driver is then seen exiting the vehicle and fires five shots at the Toyota driver

The Lexus involved in the crash was later found parked outside Grant's driveway. SWAT officers were seen in surveillance footage pulling up to Grant's home and getting into position.

"This is HPD. We have an arrest warrant for Lydell Grant," officers said in the video.

Grant was seen exiting his front door with his hands in the air before being placed under arrest with a bond set at $1 million. The 46-year-old had served seven years of a life sentence when he was exonerated of a separate murder charge in May 2021. The Innocence Project of Texas took on his case and proved that he was wrongfully accused in the 2010 stabbing death of Aaron Scheerhoorn, as DNA later cleared Grant and another man confessed to the murder.

Grant was owed $80,000 from the state of Texas for every year of his wrongful imprisonment, however, will stop receiving payments if he's convicted of the new murder charge, ABC 13 reports.