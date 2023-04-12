Hikers On 'Magic Mushrooms' Had To Be Rescued

A group of hikers under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs had to be rescued after several concerned passersby contacted authorities.

The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said that it dispatched 11 members to find the hikers in Lake District, England's largest national park.

After about two hours, the rescuers reached the group near the Stoneycroft, Newlands, and Seathwaite areas of the national park. They learned they had ingested "magic mushrooms" and that two people in the group, including the group's driver, were feeling unwell.

"The casualties were walked down and given advice by the team medic regarding the timing of their onward travel," the rescue team wrote on Facebook.

Officials did not say if the hikers would face charges for using hallucinogenic drugs while hiking through the national park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In the United Kingdom, magic mushrooms are considered a Class A drug, making it illegal to sell or possess them.