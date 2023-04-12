Swizz Beatz Announces 'Hip-Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP With Lil Wayne, Nas & More

"4.21 Let’s just get to it," Swizz wrote.



Swizz's new collection of songs serves as the follow-up to Hip-Hop 50: Vol. 1, which was entirely produced by DJ Premier. That project features tracks by Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma, Rapsody, Slick Rick and more. Both bodies of work are apart of Mass Appeal and Hip-Hop 50's EP series. Each installment will be helmed by various iconic beatmakers like The-Dream, Mike WiLL Made-It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip and Tainy. The projects will be released in the months leading up to Hip-Hop's birthday in August.



"I was approached by Mass Appeal, and they told me it was to celebrate [hip-hop’s birthday], which will be next year, August 11, and they wanted to do ten producer EPs," Premier told Complex about the initiative last year. "When the last one comes out, it’ll land on the birthday of hip-hop and that’ll be 50 years. So I liked the idea. Plus Nas is involved as a part of Mass Appeal, and I wanted to be a part of it for Nas, because we have a long-time friendship. When they explained it would be five songs each, and they wanted me to start it, I was like, cool. I wouldn’t want to be the second, third, fourth, or fifth to release one. I want to set the first vibe. So already, I was thinking: I want to keep it just boom bap Preem. That’s what I’m known for; that’s what I like to create. So it’s just about assembling the right artists."



Look out for Swizz's EP on April 21.