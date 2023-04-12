Videos Show Phillies Fans Having Massive Food Fight During $1 Hot Dog Night
By Jason Hall
April 12, 2023
A viral video shows a massive food fight break out among Philadelphia Phillies fans during '$1 Hot Dog Night' at Citizens Bank Park
The incident apparently took place as the Phillies trailed the Miami Marlins, 8-3, during an eventual 8-4 loss on Tuesday (April 11) night, with several videos showing hot dogs flying throughout the stands from various angles.
"Everyone's throwing hot dogs. The 'here come the pretzels' moment has come to life," Twitter user @mleif wrote, referencing a scene from The Simpsons episode 'The Twisted World of Marge Simpson.'
"POV: the Phils are losing 8-3 on dollar dog night #Phillies #RingTheBell," Twitter user @KatieFrancisNR.
"Lots of flying dogs," Twitter user @Jrog1122 wrote.
Everyone's throwing hot dogs. The "here come the pretzels" moment has come to life. pic.twitter.com/T5eLBGVnUF— Sixto Lezcano (@mleif) April 12, 2023
POV: the Phils are losing 8-3 on dollar dog night #Phillies #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/c0RaKQjiBh— Katie Francis (@KatieFrancisNR) April 12, 2023
Lots of flying dogs pic.twitter.com/ZS41hfFvXq— Hoagie (@Jrog1122) April 12, 2023
Citizens Bank Park reportedly sold more than 58,000 hot dogs as part of the $1 dog special offer Tuesday night, according to Phillies Nation editorial director Tim Kelly.
"Since @APgelston isn't here tonight, I feel inclined to tell you that over 58,000 dollar dogs have been sold this evening at Citizens Bank Park," Kelly tweeted.
Since @APgelston isn't here tonight, I feel inclined to tell you that over 58,000 dollar dogs have been sold this evening at Citizens Bank Park.— Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) April 12, 2023
Tuesday's loss was the latest for a Phillies team struggling early in the 2023 MLB season. The reigning National League champions are 4-7 through their first 11 games, which included getting swept by the Texas Rangers in their opening series and dropping two out of three to the New York Yankees before winning two out of three games against the Cincinnati Reds and the opening game of their series with the Marlins on Monday (April 10).
Philadelphia will conclude its series against Miami on Wednesday (April 12) night before a road weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds beginning on Thursday (April 13).