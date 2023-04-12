Videos Show Phillies Fans Having Massive Food Fight During $1 Hot Dog Night

A viral video shows a massive food fight break out among Philadelphia Phillies fans during '$1 Hot Dog Night' at Citizens Bank Park

The incident apparently took place as the Phillies trailed the Miami Marlins, 8-3, during an eventual 8-4 loss on Tuesday (April 11) night, with several videos showing hot dogs flying throughout the stands from various angles.

"Everyone's throwing hot dogs. The 'here come the pretzels' moment has come to life," Twitter user @mleif wrote, referencing a scene from The Simpsons episode 'The Twisted World of Marge Simpson.'

"POV: the Phils are losing 8-3 on dollar dog night #Phillies #RingTheBell," Twitter user @KatieFrancisNR.

"Lots of flying dogs," Twitter user @Jrog1122 wrote.