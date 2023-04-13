Drake Bell Reported Missing, Considered 'Endangered'

The disgraced former Nickelodeon star has had trouble over the years, including filing for bankruptcy in 2014, being arrested for a DUI in 2016 and allegedly abusing a woman he had been in a relationship with, per TMZ.

In 2021, he pleaded guilty to attempted child endangerment and disseminated matter harmful to juveniles during a court case in Ohio. The victim, now an adult, said Bell began "grooming me when I was 12 years old." She claimed she started sharing personal information with the actor when she was 15 before he began speaking to her in a "blatantly sexual" way, causing her to become fearful and stressed.

Bell's attorney Ian Friedman disputed the victim's allegations, claiming that his client learned her age at a later time at which time he ended inappropriate conversations.

He was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.