Jeff Bezos Makes Decision On Washington Commanders Ownership Pursuit

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly decided not to bid on the Washington Commanders, a source close to the billionaire confirmed to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, though he "declined to comment through a spokesperson."

Bezos was previously reported to have interest in purchasing the team in partnership with hip-hop legend and entrepreneur Jay-Z, but a source close to the billionaire claimed current team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder were blocking him from bidding, which the couple publicly denied. The Washington Post had previously published several investigative stories on the Commanders franchise, specifically noting the toxic workplace environment under Snyder, during the past three years.