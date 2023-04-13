Jeff Bezos Makes Decision On Washington Commanders Ownership Pursuit
By Jason Hall
April 13, 2023
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reportedly decided not to bid on the Washington Commanders, a source close to the billionaire confirmed to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos, though he "declined to comment through a spokesperson."
Bezos was previously reported to have interest in purchasing the team in partnership with hip-hop legend and entrepreneur Jay-Z, but a source close to the billionaire claimed current team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder were blocking him from bidding, which the couple publicly denied. The Washington Post had previously published several investigative stories on the Commanders franchise, specifically noting the toxic workplace environment under Snyder, during the past three years.
Jeff Bezos has no current plans to enter the bidding for the Commanders, a person familiar with the process said, potentially clearing the way for a group led by Josh Harris to attempt to complete a deal for the franchise.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 12, 2023
From me and @MarkMaske:https://t.co/OWESCtHaSC
A group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Josh Harris and billionaire Mitchell Rales, which also includes Basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, is reportedly "in position to attempt to close a deal to purchase the Commanders," according to the Washington Post. The group was the first reported to place a bid on the NFL franchise on March 28.
Houston Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta, who placed a bid in partnership with Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos, recently told CNBC that he bid $5.6 billion, but had to "draw a line in the sand" at a $6 billion asking price.
Tilman Fertitta said during an interview with @CNBC today that he bid $5.6 billion on the Commanders, but "at some point you've got to draw a line in the sand." pic.twitter.com/7NpKM1Fb4X— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 13, 2023
In November, Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they hired Bank of America Securities to consider "potential transactions" in relation to the Commanders franchise last November.
"Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BoA Securities to consider potential transactions," the Commanders said in a statement re-shared by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones on November 2. "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.
Statement from the Commanders says they're considering "potential transactions" pic.twitter.com/2kzruHjw3I— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 2, 2022
The report came days before Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced he was suing the Washington Commanders, Snyder, the NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, "for colluding to deceive District residents—the heart of the Commanders’ fanbase—about an investigation into toxic workplace culture."
BREAKING: My office is suing Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the Commanders, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and the NFL for colluding to deceive District residents—the heart of the Commanders’ fanbase—about an investigation into toxic workplace culture.— Archive: AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 10, 2022
On November 2, ESPN reported that a criminal investigation into the Commanders had been launched by the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia in relation to allegations that the team "engaged in financial improprieties," two sources familiar with the situation confirmed.