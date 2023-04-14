Mark Sheehan, Guitarist For The Script, Dead At 46

By Sarah Tate

April 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Mark Sheehan, guitarist and co-founder of The Script, has died. He was 46 years old.

The Irish rock band confirmed Sheehan's unexpected passing on social media, saying their band mate died at a hospital on Friday (April 14) after a brief illness. It is unclear how long he may have been sick or receiving care.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," the statement reads, adding a request for privacy during this difficult moment. "The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Fans and fellow musicians flooded the comments to share their sympathies, including singer Calum Scott, who said he was "sending love and thoughts to all those connected to Mark," and The Coronas' Danny O'Reilly writing, "Shocked and saddened. Mark was always so lovely and encouraging to us. Our thoughts are with all the Script family. RIP."

Sheehan formed the group in 2001 alongside frontman Danny O'Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, dropping their self-titled debut album in 2008 with hits like "Breakeven" and "The Man Who Can't Be Moved," per the Independent.

Sheehan previously missed The Script's tour in America last year due to family commitments, with O'Donoghue telling Sunday World, "It's his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband."

The Script
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.