Mark Sheehan, Guitarist For The Script, Dead At 46

Mark Sheehan, guitarist and co-founder of The Script, has died. He was 46 years old.

The Irish rock band confirmed Sheehan's unexpected passing on social media, saying their band mate died at a hospital on Friday (April 14) after a brief illness. It is unclear how long he may have been sick or receiving care.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness," the statement reads, adding a request for privacy during this difficult moment. "The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Fans and fellow musicians flooded the comments to share their sympathies, including singer Calum Scott, who said he was "sending love and thoughts to all those connected to Mark," and The Coronas' Danny O'Reilly writing, "Shocked and saddened. Mark was always so lovely and encouraging to us. Our thoughts are with all the Script family. RIP."