Exes Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Spotted Kissing At Coachella

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes crossed paths on Night 1 of Coachella on Friday (April 14) — and the two seemed to be having a ball enjoying each other's company.

The two were spotted enjoying a few drinks with friends, talking it up and toasting to the night, as seen in videos making the rounds on social media. In a separate video, the two were apparently seen sharing a smooch!

As you'll recall, Camila and Shawn "mutually" called it quits back in November 2021. "They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They're both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Since their breakup, the exes have been spotted being friendly a few times; once in Miami about two months after they split and again on social media when the "Bam Bam" singer commented on his Instagram post about new music.

Check out photos and videos of Camila and Shawn at Coachella below: