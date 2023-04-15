WATCH: Nurse Gets Bitten By Shark, Patches Wound Up, Continues Snorkeling

A shocking video captured the moment that a nurse was bitten by a shark while snorkeling in the Maldives. Ibrahim Shafeeg, who runs "The Shark Guy" TikTok channel, said that he was snorkeling with his friend Carmen Canovas Cervello when they encountered a group of nurse sharks.

"There were around ten nurse sharks, from 198 pounds to 220 pounds," Shafeeg said, according to the New York Post.

While they were swimming amongst the sharks, one of them approached Cervello and bit her on the shoulder, leaving a six-inch-wide wound.

Despite getting attacked by the shark, Cervello brushed off the bite and returned to the water after bandaging it up.

"After the shark bite, we thought nothing major about it as it was only a minor injury, so we cleaned the wound and continued snorkeling at the same spot again," Shafeeg said.

He shared the video on his Instagram account with a warning to be careful when swimming with sharks.

"It is highly recommended that divers do not try to feed nurse sharks while swimming with them…Accident happens during freedive at shark point while feeding…Take precautions while swimming with sharks," he wrote.

When asked if she was alright, Cervello responded in the comments saying: "Yes!! It was not that much 🖤."