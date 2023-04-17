Man Sues Netflix After His Photo Was Used In A True-Crime Documentary

A Kentucky man has filed a lawsuit against Netflix after his photo was used in a true-crime documentary about Caleb "Kai" McGillvary, titled The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker.

The documentary details how McGillvary went from a viral internet sensation to a convicted killer.

Taylor Hazlewood, a 27-year-old respiratory therapist, had never heard of the documentary until his friends started reaching out to him after seeing a photograph of him holding a hatchet on the show.

Hazelwood had forgotten about the photo that he posted on Instagram back in 2019. Now, he was forced to answer questions from his friends, family, and coworkers about why his photo was used in a documentary about a convicted murderer.

"Hazlewood is, of course, beyond angry that Netflix would implicate and connect him to such a salacious and infamous story and individual," the lawsuit states.

"That's going to go on for the rest of his life," Hazlewood's attorney, Angela Buchanan, told The Washington Post.

Hazlewood is seeking $1 million in damages from Netflix.

McGillvary has also filed a lawsuit against Netflix over the show. He is seeking $1.3 million for "ruthlessly exploiting a hero's life story for money."