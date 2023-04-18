Damar Hamlin's NFL Status Officially Determined

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full activity just three months removed from suffering cardiac arrest, general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on Tuesday (April 18).

"He's seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday and they're all in agreement, it's not two to one or three to one or anything like that. They're all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared, resume full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury or whatever so he's fully cleared, he's here and he is of the mindset, he's in a great headspace to come back and make his return," Beane said.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills' since-cancelled Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.