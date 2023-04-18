Florida Boater Killed After Lightning Strikes Vessel On River

A Florida boater was killed and a passenger was injured after officials believe a lightning bolt struck the vessel they were on, NBC News reported. Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call about lighting striking a boat on Indian River Sunday (April 16), according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Officials said crews performed life-saving measures on a man, identified as 39-year-old Peter Strong of West Melbourne, but he ultimately died from his injuries. The passenger, who wasn't identified, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the agency added.

FWC said they're investigating the incident as a boating accident.