Substitute Teacher, Wife Of Police Chief Allegedly Sexually Abused Student

By Bill Galluccio

April 18, 2023

Emma Delaney Hancock
Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

A 26-year-old former substitute teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student at Wellston High School in Oklahoma.

Emma Delaney Hancock, 26, turned herself in after a months-long investigation led by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI was tasked with investigating the allegations back in November 2022 because Hancock is married to the chief of the Wellston Police Department and is the daughter of the town's mayor.

Investigators said that the relationship between Hancock and the student started in October when he put his phone number into her phone. While their initial conservations were casual, over a few weeks, they became sexual in nature, with the two exchanging nude photos.

The student told authorities that he met up with Hancock in her classroom during their lunch breaks and would "make out" with her in a closet.

After turning herself in, Hancock was charged with lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16, soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor with technology, and obscene or indecent writings and pictures.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.