15-Year-Old Dies After Driver Plows Through Crowd Of High School Students

A 15-year-old was killed after a car plowed through a group of high school students in Thousand Oaks, California, on Tuesday (April 18) afternoon.

Authorities said that the driver, 24-year-old Austin Eis, was wanted in connection with a stabbing at a Walmart earlier in the day. He allegedly stabbed an employee at the store and then fled the scene.

The condition of the employee was not released.

After stabbing the employee, Eis drove to his parent's home, where he got into an altercation with a relative. He then left the house and drove his car through a group of students from Westlake High School, killing one and leaving three others injured.

"I was walking with friends, and I think I was turned around at that moment, and then the next moment, I think I hear like, very loud, higher screeching," Erik Bergh, a sophomore at Westlake High School, told KABC. "It sounds like a car's on the sidewalk, and then I hear people screaming and running, and then I turn around, and I just see this big car barreling towards me, and there's debris flying everywhere."

Eis was taken into custody at the scene and is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and attempted robbery.