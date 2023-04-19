Staind Returns With First New Song In 12 Years & Announces New Album

Staind is back! The band has returned with their first new song in twelve years, "Lowest In Me," and it's the first taste of their newly-announced forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen.

In the high-energy "Lowest In Me," the band's Aaron Lewis sings in the chorus, "You bring out the lowest that I have in me/ I feel the chaos and the gravity/ And I can't escape the bitterness, I can't change/ You bring out the lowest that I have/ Lowest that I have in me."

Via a press release, Lewis explained of the new music in a statement, "I did want to modernize the sound and bring us up to date. You can certainly recognize the band but at the same time you can hear that we've been paying attention and understand what kind of sounds and approaches we can use that maybe weren't around the last time we did this."

Mike Mushok added, "It's undeniably Aaron’s voice, and same for the songs. We got together and spent a lot of time focusing on direction, and we really like how it turned out."