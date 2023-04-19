Staind Returns With First New Song In 12 Years & Announces New Album
By Taylor Fields
April 19, 2023
Staind is back! The band has returned with their first new song in twelve years, "Lowest In Me," and it's the first taste of their newly-announced forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen.
In the high-energy "Lowest In Me," the band's Aaron Lewis sings in the chorus, "You bring out the lowest that I have in me/ I feel the chaos and the gravity/ And I can't escape the bitterness, I can't change/ You bring out the lowest that I have/ Lowest that I have in me."
Via a press release, Lewis explained of the new music in a statement, "I did want to modernize the sound and bring us up to date. You can certainly recognize the band but at the same time you can hear that we've been paying attention and understand what kind of sounds and approaches we can use that maybe weren't around the last time we did this."
Mike Mushok added, "It's undeniably Aaron’s voice, and same for the songs. We got together and spent a lot of time focusing on direction, and we really like how it turned out."
Confessions of the Fallen is Staind's eighth full-length studio album, following their self-titled album released back in 2011. The new project will feature "Lowest In Me," and is set to be released later this year.
Staind is also set to head out on tour with Godsmack this summer. See the full list of tour dates below.
Staind & Godsmack 2023 Tour Dates:
Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Jul 22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Jul 25 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Jul 26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Jul 28 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Jul 29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Jul 30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 02 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug 09 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug 18 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug 20 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug 24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Aug 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 31 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater